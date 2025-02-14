Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 673.1% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 673.1% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brambles Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $26.70.
Brambles Company Profile
