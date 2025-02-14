Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,258. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.94 million, a P/E ratio of 847.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

