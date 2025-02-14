IMS Capital Management Acquires 808 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.