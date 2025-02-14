Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 761 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT
Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $105.24.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
