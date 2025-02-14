Brunner (LON:BUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.
Brunner Trading Down 0.3 %
BUT stock traded down GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,411.28 ($17.74). The stock had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,830. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 1,197.25 ($15.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,545.22 ($19.42). The company has a market cap of £613.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.
Brunner Company Profile
