Brunner (LON:BUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment trust reported GBX 27.37 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

BUT stock traded down GBX 3.72 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,411.28 ($17.74). The stock had a trading volume of 46,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,830. Brunner has a 52-week low of GBX 1,197.25 ($15.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,545.22 ($19.42). The company has a market cap of £613.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,426.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

