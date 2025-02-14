Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

