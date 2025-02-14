Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Informatica Stock Performance

INFA traded down $7.55 on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,073,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,675. Informatica has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

