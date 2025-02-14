The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $361.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

