MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $127.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.