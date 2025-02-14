KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.25. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,756,302 shares traded.

KULR Technology Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 10,284.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,247,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,894 shares in the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

