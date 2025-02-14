SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.41. SelectQuote shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,110,651 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Noble Financial upgraded SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SelectQuote by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

