Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $169.51 and a one year high of $261.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average is $195.82.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.