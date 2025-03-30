Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Linda Havard Acquires 21,000 Shares

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) insider Linda Havard bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($19,026.66).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

LON PANR opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.91) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 20.28. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.68 and a beta of -0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

