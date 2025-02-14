iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

