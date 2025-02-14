Hemington Wealth Management Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.47%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

