37,756 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.