Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,467 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Domino's Pizza accounts for about 1.7% of Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 195.6% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $479.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

