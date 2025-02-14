First Merchants Corp Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $636.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $629.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

