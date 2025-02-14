Palacios Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 42,501 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

