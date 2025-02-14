Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%.

Cineverse Trading Up 1.8 %

CNVS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNVS shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cineverse from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cineverse from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

