Life Planning Partners Inc Takes $3.89 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

MGK stock opened at $356.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

