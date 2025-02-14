Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

Shares of MRUS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Merus has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

