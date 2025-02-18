Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 49285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.64%.

In other news, VP Craig Palleschi sold 2,800 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $49,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,032.56. The trade was a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Davin Dambrosio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,726.40. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $334,590. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

