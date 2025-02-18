eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 399,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGAN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 103,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

