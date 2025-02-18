eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 399,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on eGain
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain
eGain Price Performance
EGAN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. 103,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than eGain
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.