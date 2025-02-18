Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. 162,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 320,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Qudian Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $626.88 million, a P/E ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qudian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter worth $32,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

