Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EOD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,329. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,319 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

