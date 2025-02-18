Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 143,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,852. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

