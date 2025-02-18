Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Highest Performances Price Performance
Shares of HPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 143,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,852. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.
Highest Performances Company Profile
