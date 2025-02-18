James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 35.93%.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 80,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.