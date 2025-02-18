Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 647955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a market capitalization of C$824.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06.
Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.
