First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 40,748 shares.The stock last traded at $107.78 and had previously closed at $107.28.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

