Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

ROKU opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock worth $7,911,162. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after buying an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Roku by 126.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 352.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

