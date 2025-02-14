Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.83% from the company’s previous close.

OS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $24.14 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onestream will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $265,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,709,787 shares of company stock valued at $231,177,930.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onestream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

About Onestream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

