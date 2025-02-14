Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $142.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.18. 343,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,128. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 231.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.50.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.