UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.79.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Rapid7 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3,888.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.