Asset Planning Inc Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

