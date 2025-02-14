Campbell Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $250.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

