VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Short Interest Down 64.7% in January

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UBND stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

