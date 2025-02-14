5,425 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 546,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,201,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

