Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 4028993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

