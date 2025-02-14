Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 71151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
