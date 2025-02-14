Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 71151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.