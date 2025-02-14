Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
