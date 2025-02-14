611 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,048,000 after acquiring an additional 402,211 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,853,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $163.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

