White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

