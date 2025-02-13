Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.300 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 1,304,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,499. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

