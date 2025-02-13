Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.73%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.