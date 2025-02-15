44,278 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

