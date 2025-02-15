NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $135.39. Approximately 74,177,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 273,774,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average is $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.