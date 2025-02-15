Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.47. 841,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,409,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

Cameco Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $188,595,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $66,227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,336 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

