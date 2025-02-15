Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
