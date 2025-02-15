Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Announces Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.
Inpex Stock Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,930. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Inpex Company Profile
