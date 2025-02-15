Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Announces Earnings Results

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS IPXHY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 193,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,930. Inpex has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

